Fire Restrictions And Closed Campgrounds Impact Weekend Recreating

Sonora, CA– Stanislaus National Forest has implemented temporary fire restrictions in areas designated as high fire hazard areas. The order is effective until December 31st, 2022. Acting Forest Supervisor, Beth Martinez explains the reasoning why.

“Protecting our natural resources is at the core of what we do, Additionally, public safety is top of mind in all our efforts. With that, I have decided to implement these fire restrictions to help protect our forest and everyone who enjoys recreating there.”

A map of impacted areas and exactly what fire restrictions are in place can be found here.

Additionally, Hull Creek Campground remains closed. It was originally planned to be reopened by Fourth Of July Weekend but due to “a series of unforeseen and uncontrollable events” will remain closed till mid-July with a full reopening set for the start of August. Mi-Wok/Summit Acting District Ranger, Michael Jow explains

“We know this is an important location for many families in our area and deeply regret not being able to have this site open. The safety of our sites is of utmost importance and with the work still being done at the location, we just couldn’t in good faith make it available to the public.”

Crews working in the area have removed 160 hazardous trees and are still hard at work. Once logging operations are complete it will take approximately two weeks to restore the site. The estimated reopening of campsites 1-15 will be between July 16th-23rd and the remainder of the campsite is set to reopen on August 1st.