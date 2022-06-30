Mother Lode Fair Opens Today

The Mother Lode Fair in Sonora is ready for four days of fun, taking place from Thursday June 30th through Sunday July 3rd.

Ron Hamilton, Mother Lode Fair Board President and Livestock Supervisor Kim Helmbold, were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day.”

Hamilton is excited for this year’s fair that will include truck and tractor pulls, a monster truck show and more.

The theme of the Fair this year is “Sew it, Grow it, Show it” and Hamilton hopes that returning crowds will see the things that makes the local fair both sweet and fun.

The hours each day are from 3 PM to 11 PM.

There will be carnival rides, food, crafts and animals. The annual Livestock Auction takes place Saturday afternoon.

The Fair began in 1889 as the Tuolumne County Fair & Horse Show on Racetrack Road, then reinvented itself in 1938 as the ‘Mother Lode Fair’. The Fair is now situated on 25 acres, south of downtown Sonora, on Stockton Road (Hwy 49).

Free shuttle service (including the trolley) will be provided from The Junction Shopping Center, Friday through Sunday. The shuttles are highly recommended as local traffic near the fairgrounds will be busy all weekend. Everyone who rides the trolley will receive a dollar off admission at the gate.

For all of the details, go to http://www.motherlodefair.org

