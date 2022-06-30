Update: Power Outage In Soulsbyville Area

Soulsbyville Power Outage View Photo

Update at 8:53am: PG&E reports that customers in the Soulsbyville area have been restored. It is not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Original story posted at 8am: Soulsbyville, CA — PG&E says it is investigating the cause of a power outage impacting 502 PG&E customers in the greater Soulsbyville area.

The power went out shortly before 6am, and the company is hoping to have everyone restored by 12:30pm. It is not immediately clear what caused the outage. The area impacted includes Willow Springs, Mono Vista, Creekside Drive and the surrounding area.