Update: Serious Injury Crash On HWY 108 Slowing Traffic

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Update at 4:40 p.m.: Highway 108 is completely reopened after one lane had to be shut down following a solo vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Keystone area.

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. west of the Green Springs Road intersection near J-59/La Grange Road. The CHP reports that a vehicle overturned onto its roof and went down an embankment. One person was trapped inside the vehicle but has since been freed. The CHP reports they suffered major injuries. Officers directed traffic for about 2 hours as the westbound fast lane of the highway was blocked, slowing traffic. But once again, the wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again.

Original post at 3:35 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Keystone area.

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. west of the Green Springs Road intersection and near J-59/La Grange Road. The CHP reports that a vehicle overturned onto its roof and went down an embankment. One person was trapped inside the vehicle but has since been freed. The CHP reports they suffered major injuries. Officers are directing traffic as the westbound fast lane of the highway is blocked, slowing traffic. Motorists will want to take precautions as there is plenty of activity in the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.