MLJT Partners With Resiliency Village On ‘Project Reboot’

Mother Lode Job Training And Resiliency Village

Sonora, CA — A new initiative will help local people experiencing homelessness receive the information, skills and certificates needed to gain employment.

$250,000 in government funding to Mother Lode Job Training will go to a new program, entitled “Project Reboot,” in partnership with the local non-profit Resiliency Village.

With the assistance of Resiliency Village, Mother Lode Job Training reports that it will provide direct outreach to homeless individuals, including resume and job placement assistance, access to scholarships for job training, and supportive services like transportation, and clothing. Resiliency Village residents will receive intensive job training and paid work experience services in conjunction with the trauma-informed counseling and support that Resiliency Village provides.

The program will run through December of 2023 and it is anticipated to benefit 46 people facing homelessness in the four-county region of Tuolumne, Amador, Calaveras and Mariposa.

Mark Dyken, Resiliency Village Executive Director, states, “We are excited to partner with MLJT on a project that can help rebuild lives and move people toward self-sufficiency. The dignity of meaningful employment is an important component in reaching the goal of stable housing. Community partnerships are vital to the success of non-profit work, and we are grateful for this opportunity.”

Dave Thoeny, Executive Director of Mother Lode Job Training, adds, “By combining the workforce development interests of the region with the profound needs of the unhoused, REBOOT offers a unique opportunity for innovation and rebirth in the Mother Lode, one that we hope can be replicated in other regions.”

The $250,000 for the initiative is coming from the California Workforce Development Board in coordination with the California Employment Development Department, and the Department of Labor.

The mission of Resiliency Village is to improve the quality of life for unsheltered and otherwise traumatized residents. It provides on-site services, creative art therapies, and skill-building. It models a healthy lifestyle and supports the opportunity for a self-sustaining future through housing, healing and hope.

Mother Lode Job Training, established in 1983, provides no-cost workforce development services for job seekers and employers in the four-county region.