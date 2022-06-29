Clear
Western Calaveras Impacted By Power Outage

By B.J. Hansen
Power Outage - 6/29/22

Burson, CA — A power pole, and small patch of vegetation, caught on fire at around 6:45am on East Shelton Road in the Linden area.

The fire was quickly contained, however, it left behind 2,014 PG&E customers without electricity. The outage is impacting parts of western Calaveras County, including the communities of Burson and Wallace, along with parts of San Joaquin County.

PG&E reports that it hopes to have all of the customers restored by 10:30am.

