Fire Near Lake Don Pedro

PG&E Wildfire Image or Johnson Fire View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Lake Don Pedro area of Tuolumne County.

The blaze broke out in some grass and is located in the 4200 block of Avenida Lugo Road, off J-59/La Grange Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the blaze is 10 acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as more details come into the newsroom.

