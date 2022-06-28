California Voters To Decide On Abortion Constitutional Amendment

Sacramento, CA — State lawmakers in Sacramento have voted to place a statewide measure on the November ballot that calls for making abortion a Constitutional right in California.

The move came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade on Friday, which now allows the states to enforce their own abortion rules.

The Constitutional amendment was pushed forward by Democrats in the Senate and Assembly, and was backed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a related move, Governor Newsom announced that he has signed an executive order declaring California a “safe haven” state for anyone who comes and has an abortion. He says California will also not cooperate with out-of-state investigations related to the matter.