Update: Crash Closed Highway 108 Near Sonora

Motorcycle Crash on Highway 108 - Photo by Larry Martin View Photo

Update at 8:33am: Cleanup continues on a crash this morning on Highway 108 near the Mono Way onramp. Earlier, it was blocking both directions of Highway 108. The CHP now reports that the eastbound lane of 108 is back open, and the westbound lane should reopen in about 15-minutes. Travel with caution in the area.

Original story posted at 8:05am: Sonora, CA — Caltrans has closed Highway 108, in both directions, near the lower Mono Way onramp.

The CHP reports that you will want to avoid the area as traffic is shut down. Vehicles are being diverted off the highway onto Mono Way.

Limited details are available in regards to the crash, but it involved a motorcycle and a sedan. The motorcycle has traveled 20 feet down an embankment. Major injuries are reported in relation to the crash. Be prepared for activity in the area. It is not immediately clear how long Highway 108 will be closed.