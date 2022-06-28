Clear
Calaveras Fires Destroy Duplex And Home

By B.J. Hansen
Duplex Fire On Daphne Street - Photo by Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department

Valley Springs, CA — There were significant notable fires late yesterday that destroyed residences in Valley Springs and Burson.

There was a fire in downtown Valley Springs last night that destroyed a duplex on Daphne Street and spread to some nearby vegetation. It destroyed both units and also spread to the attic. It ignited shortly before 6:10pm. Two firefighters were injured in battling the blaze. The Red Cross provided shelter for a family of three that was displaced.

There was also a residential fire earlier in the day during the three o’clock hour yesterday afternoon along White Owl Drive in Burson.

It was reported as a tree house fire that spread to a residence. It caused significant damage to the home. It was a very challenging day for firefighters given the triple-digit temperatures. The specific causes of the fires have been under investigation.

House Fire In Burson - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department Image

  • House Fire In Burson - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department Image
