Fireworks Rules Differ In Tuolumne And Calaveras

Confiscated illegal fireworks View Photo

Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE is reminding the public that firework rules and regulations differ in Tuolumne and Calaveras. In Tuolumne County, all fireworks are prohibited, even ones considered “Safe and Sane”. In Calaveras County, with the exception of the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District, “Safe and Sane” fireworks are allowed. The transportation of fireworks from Calaveras into Tuolumne County is not allowed.

But what are fireworks that are deemed dangerous? According to CAL FIRE that would include but is not limited to firecrackers, skyrockets, rockets, devices that employ combustible or explosive material and rise in the air, roman candles, devices that discharge balls of fire, sparklers greater than ten inches in length or 1/4 inch in diameter. “Safe and Sane” fireworks can be usually identified on the product label.

People who do use fireworks deemed as “Dangerous” in both counties are subject to citation and confiscation of the illegal fireworks. People with any fireworks in Tuolumne County are subject to a citation and confiscation of the fireworks. Additionally, if the use of fireworks results in a fire the user is subject to additional violations, including arrest and potential civil liability for the damages caused by the fire. Members of the public who possesses fireworks can surrender them without penalty at any fire station. More information can be found here.