Copperopolis, CA — There is a significant firefighter presence at a home in Copperopolis this morning.

Officials were dispatched to a report of a deck on fire at home on Quail Hill Road. The first responders also discovered that a propane tank was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported. Be prepared for some activity in that area.

Written by BJ Hansen .

