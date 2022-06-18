Update: Fire Ignites Near Lake Tulloch

FIre near Spangler Drive View Photo

Update at 5:15pm: Crews are making good progress slowing the spread of Spangler Fire near Lake Tulloch. It is now estimated to be around 25 acres. Air and ground resources remain on scene. No structures are threatened.

Original story posted at 4:55pm: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a fire this afternoon in the area of Spangler Drive near O’byrnes Ferry Road.

The fire near the Lake Tulloch area is estimated to be four acres and there are no structures immediately threatened, according to officials. The fire is in an area behind the Payless Market. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.