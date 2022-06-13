Vandals Sought After Spray-Painting Damage Located In Yosemite

Vandalism In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — 30 sites were recently tagged with spray paint along the Yosemite Falls Trail, and officials are seeking tips from the public.

Information is just being released now by the National Park Service, but the crimes occurred sometime on May 20. After receiving multiple reports of damage, park rangers set up a trail block at around 8:15pm that day to try and identify suspects. Officials then assessed the damage the following day and found that the size of the tagging ranged from one foot by one foot to eight feet by eight feet.

The National Park Service reports, “If you were on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls between 6 pm and 11 pm on May 20, 2022, and saw individuals carrying cans of spray paint, engaging in tagging, or have video or photographic evidence, please let us know by visiting www.nps.gov/ISB, then clicking on “Submit a Tip.” You can also email nps_isb@nps.gov or call or text 888-653-0009.”