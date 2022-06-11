Safety On Mother Lode Highways

CHP Sonora Unit Lt. Commander Destiny Tafoya and San Andreas Unit Lt. Commander Mayolo Banuelos View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP is in charge of patrolling the state highways and making sure motorists are following the rules of the road.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views looks at what is happening on area highways and what dangerous trends drivers are fueling. The guests are CHP Sonora Unit Lt. Commander Destiny Tafoya and San Andreas Unit Lt. Commander Mayolo Banuelos. He asks motorists to “just please obey the rules of the roadway. Have respect for each other on the roadways. Share the roadways. Get there safely. Don’t drink and drive. Do anything you can to avoid the distractions.“

Road distractions are a major concern, but it is not just younger drivers but older ones that also break this rule. Lt. Commander Tafoya instructed, “Safety is, of course, our number one priority, and we offer many classes such as “Start Smart” or “Age Well, Drive Smart” to help older drivers continue to drive safely. If anyone is interested in one of our classes, please just call Officer Steve Machado and he’ll set up a date and time. Our office number is 209-984-3944.“

Other topics discussed include tourists on the roadways, motorcycle lane splitting and DUI crashes.

Other topics discussed include tourists on the roadways, motorcycle lane splitting, and DUI crashes. Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews