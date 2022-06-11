Public Health Update: Monkeypox, Infant Formula, Excessive Heat

Excessive heat advisory View Photo

Tuolumne Public health says they continue monitoring and coordinating on the evolving monkeypox situation. According to Public Health, there are currently eight probable and confirmed cases in California and the risk to the public is considered low. Click here for more about monkeypox, including prevention information. In humans, symptoms of monkeypox can be similar but milder than symptoms of smallpox. Symptoms can begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient can develop a rash. The time from infection to symptoms for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days, but can range from 5−21 days. The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks.

The excessive heat advisory for many parts of the valley and foothills continues today, Saturday, June 10th. Tuolumne Public health says, “Please observe the forecast, and take precautions to avoid heat-related injuries. Stay hydrated, stay in the shade or air-conditioned indoors as much as possible, use sunscreen, hats and protective clothing, and never leave pets or people in a car.”

The nationwide infant formula shortage is impacting some families’ ability to get their regular formula. More about the situation and resources are here. The Women, Infant and Children (WIC) families have access to additional types of infant formula with their benefits. Click here for more information or call the WIC office at 209-533-7431.