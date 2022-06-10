CCWD Has New Drought Measures Including Irrigation Restrictions

San Andreas, CA — In response to the lingering drought, and citing new state water board directives, the Calaveras County Water District is implementing its “Stage Two” mandatory conservation measures.

The change was approved by the board of directors at this week’s meeting.

All customers are asked to reduce water usage by 20-percent. In addition, CCWD customers must take the following conservation measures:

Stage 2 | 20% Conservation

• Irrigation is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• All leaks, breaks, or other malfunctions shall be repaired within 72 hours of being

notified by the District.

• Use of water for cleaning driveways, walkways, parking lots and streets is

prohibited, except to alleviate immediate safety or sanitation hazards.

• Restaurants may only serve water upon request.

• Lodging establishments must offer an opt out option for linen service.

• Customers must take actions to establish appropriate run-times for landscape

irrigation to eliminate excessive water runoff extending beyond the customer

property.

Other tips from CCWD:

• Establish appropriate run-times for landscape irrigation to eliminate excessive

water runoff.

• Consider installing drought tolerant landscaping.

• Use a broom or a leaf blower to clean sidewalks and pavements instead of a

hose.

• Operate your clothes and dishwashers with full loads only, even if the machine

has an adjustable load setting.

• Take shorter showers with high-efficiency showerheads. Each minute you cut

saves 2.5 gallons.