Pioneer Park Will Gain Disc Golf Course

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement allowing the Youth Sports Foundation to install an 18-hole disc golf course at Pioneer Park in the Columbia area.

The foundation is partnering with the Tuolumne County Disc Golf Club on the project. The outside groups will be in charge of overseeing the installation and maintenance of the course on the county owned land. Volunteers will help out and there will be no financial commitment from the county.

The course will be available during normal park hours between dawn and dusk.

The course will be in Supervisor Jaron Brandon’s District Five. He said, “I think disc golf is really cool and it is really cheap to install and maintain. This a great agreement and we should do it at a lot more places. Hopefully this will just be one of the first ones. I’m fully in support.”

The supervisors vote was 5-0.

Course installation can now commence immediately. The park is located at 23110 Parrotts Ferry Road.

Information about other local disc golf and traditional golf courses can be found here.