CHP Releases Information On Heroic Efforts To Save Man From A Burning Vehicle

San Andreas, CA– The CHP is releasing more information about a recent head-on collision that took place on May 28th,2022 on Highway 49 south of Gold Strike Road. The last update about this crash can be found here.

On May 28th, 2022 CHP officers and local fire agencies were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 49 south of Gold Stike Road. Shortly after the collision, both of the involved vehicles caught fire, causing fatal injuries to one of the drivers. The other driver, Rodney Patrick of San Andreas was trapped in the driver’s seat of his 2014 Ram pickup. Due to the severity of his injuries, the damage to his vehicle, and the fire, Mr.Patrick was unable to exit his vehicle on his own. Multiple citizens stopped at the scene and attempted to remove Mr.Patrick from his vehicle and away from the spread of the fire.

Close to five minutes after the collision, San Andreas Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Lee Rhodes arrived and made contact with Mr.Patrick. Despite being only in jeans and a tee-shirt, Chief Rhodes entered the burning vehicle from the passenger side in an attempt to rescue Mr.Patrick. Chief Rhodes made multiple attempts to pull him from the driver’s seat but was unable to free him. Officer Butzler soon arrived on the scene and began to assist. Additionally, a citizen attempted to free the driver from the burning vehicle which at this point was becoming fully engulfed in flames. Chief Rhodes was able to pull Mr.Patrick from the vehicle and onto the ground where he was carried away from danger with help from Officer Butzler.

The CHP wants to recognize the efforts of Chief Rhodes, the unidentified citizen who assisted, and everyone else who fought to rescue Mr.Patrick and save his life.