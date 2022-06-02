Jackson Man Identified In Fatal San Andreas Crash

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The California Highway Patrol is providing more information about a fatal head-on crash that happened on Saturday evening on Highway 49 near Gold Strike Road in San Andreas.

We reported earlier that the driver of a Ford Expedition SUV drifted into the opposing traffic lane and hit an oncoming Dodge Ram Truck. The Expedition caught on fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has now been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Moody of Jackson.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Rodney Patrick of San Andreas, was flown to UC Davis to treat major injuries. His vehicle also caught on fire and he was heroically rescued by arriving CHP Officer Toby Butzler and others who pulled over to help.

The CHP is still seeking more information about what led to the crash. Anyone who witnessed it, or knows what Mr. Moody was doing prior to the collision, is asked to call the San Andreas CHP Office at 209-754-3541.