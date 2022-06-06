Economic Development, Budget And Disc Golf On Supervisors’ Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold the first meeting of June on Tuesday.

It will begin at 9am with public comments and some proclamations and commendations. Then at 9:30am, the board is scheduled to provide input on budget policies and hear a presentation from staff on the development of a new spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1st.

Later, the board will discuss the open county-funded Economic Development Director position that went vacant in April following Cole Przybyla’s resignation. The county has recently had conversations with the City of Sonora about potentially partnering again on economic development. County staff will seek input from the board of supervisors on how to move forward.

In addition, the county will vote on approving a license agreement with the Youth Sports Foundation related to installing a Disc Golf Course at Pioneer Park near Columbia. There would be no fee paid by the non-profit, but it would be in charge of installing and maintaining the course.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.