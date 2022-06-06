Sonora Council To Discuss New Trail and City Administrator Contract

Proposed Trail In Tuolumne County - Green Line Indicates Phase One View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several items will go before the Sonora City Council this evening.

The council will vote on approving an employment agreement with Melissa Eads that would remove the “interim” label from her title and make her the City Administrator. The five-year agreement would start with a base salary of $150,000 and increase annually based on Cost of Living Increases and the Consumer Price Index. She will also receive $400 monthly vehicle allowance and other benefits. She has been serving as interim City Administrator since January. The new employment agreement would span five years.

In addition, the council will vote on approving a Memorandum of Understanding related to the eventual construction of a walking and biking trail that would connect the communities of Jamestown, Sonora and Columbia. The agreement is between the city, Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Tuolumne County Transportation Council, Tuolumne County and Blue Zones.

On a related note, the council will also vote on supporting a grant application to the State of California to construct Phase One of the trail from near the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, connecting to the Dragoon Gulch Trail, and then over near Sonora High School. The plan includes installing sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and safety improvements on crosswalks.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.