Update: Septic Tank Truck Crash On Highway 108 Causing Traffic Delays

Update at 5:30 p.m.: It is slow going on Highway 108 in Sonora near the Wards Ferry Road overpass after a truck, carrying a small septic tank for porta potties, was heading westbound on the highway when it rear-ended another vehicle and went off the roadway, and flipped on its side. The CHP now reports that the westbound lane is blocked after the truck’s gas tank erupted, spilling fuel onto the roadway. Officers are directing one-way traffic, which is backed up in both directions. A hazmat crew will work for the next several hours to clean up the fuel leak. The CHP is asking motorists to avoid the area.

Update at 4:50 p.m.: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 108 after a septic tank truck overturned under the Wards Ferry Road overpass between Lowe’s and Walmart after 3 p.m. The CHP reports that the truck, carrying a small septic tank for porta potties, was heading westbound on the highway when it rear-ended another vehicle and went off the roadway, and flipped on its side. A tow crew was trying to upright the truck without leaking any of the liquid in the tank, but the CHP now reports that the gas tank has erupted, spilling fuel onto the roadway. A hazmat crew has been called to the scene, and traffic is getting backed up in both directions. The CHP reports no injuries in this crash.

Original post at 4 p.m.: Sonora, CA — An overturned septic tank truck is slowing traffic on Highway 108 in Sonora.

The CHP reports that local environmental officials have been called to the scene to help clean up the possible hazardous materials. The crash happened on Highway 108 under the Wards Ferry Road overpass between Lowe’s and Walmart after 3 p.m. The CHP details that the truck has a small septic tank on it for porta potties and some of the liquid may have leaked out. The CHP reports no injuries in this crash, but there is debris in the roadway. Traffic is moving on the highway, but it is slow going.