Local Students Talk Issues Facing Younger Generation

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Elijah Yee, Emily Orpurt, Mattie Knobloch and Wyatt Frankenstein

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a panel of local graduating high school seniors.

Featured from Sonora High School will be Emily Orpurt and Elijah Yee, and from Summerville High School will be Mattie Knobloch and Wyatt Frankenstein.

It has been an unconventional four years for the graduating class due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will share their recollections and opinions on that topic.

They will also provide honest and open views on issues like youth social media use, vaping and alcohol abuse among teens, and advice for local leaders about what they feel Tuolumne County is lacking.

