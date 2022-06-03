More Vote Centers Opening This Weekend

Bret Harte Theater View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are additional opportunities to vote in person this weekend ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

In Tuolumne County, Vote Centers have been open over the past week at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall and at the Main Elections Office at 2 South Green Street in downtown Sonora.

Beginning Saturday, and continuing through Tuesday, additional sites will be set up at the Jamestown Community Hall (18250 Main Street), Groveland Library (18990 Highway 120) and at the Twain Harte Bible Church (18995 Twain Harte Drive). The Vote Center hours will be 8:30am-4:30pm Saturday through Monday, and then 7am-8pm on Tuesday.

Also, official ballot drop boxes are located at the Tuolumne County Elections Office, Sonora Main Library, Junction Shopping Center, Mi-Wuk Library/MAHA, Columbia Elementary, Groveland Library, Twain Harte Market, Willow Springs Clubhouse and Rocca Park in Jamestown.

In Calaveras County, Vote Centers have been open this week at the Government Center Elections Office (891 Mountain Ranch Road) and the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall (300 Daphne Street in Valley Springs). Starting on Saturday there will be additional voting sites at the Bret Harte High School Theater in Angels Camp (323 S. Main Street) and at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall (8283 Main Street). The hours are 8am-4pm through Monday and 7am-8pm on Tuesday.

Official Calaveras ballot drop boxes are located at the San Andreas Government Center, Angels Camp SaveMart, Copperopolis Payless, Arnold Big Trees Market, West Point Pizza Plus and the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall.

Tuolumne County has competitive races for Superintendent of Schools, Supervisor District Two and Sonora City Council. Calaveras County has competitive races for District Three Supervisor and Tax Collector. There are also various state and federal races on the ballot.

Clarke Broadcasting will provide live election coverage/results after the polls close on Tuesday on AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7, 93.5 KKBN and myMotherLode.com.