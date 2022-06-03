Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Sonora

Fire in Sonora on Blue Bell Road West View Photos

Update at 6:20 p.m.: Air and ground resources have contained a structure fire where the flames spread to nearby vegetation in the 14800 block of Blue Bell Road West, near Wards Ferry and Tuolumne roads in Sonora. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews have extinguished the house fire, leaving it 50% destroyed. Two residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The grass fire was contained first at a quarter acre. Several nearby neighbors were evacuated but all have been allowed back into their homes. Crews will remain on scene mopping up and cooling hot spots inside the structure, according to Kilgore. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation.

Update at 6:10 p.m.: Air and ground resources are making progress on a structure fire where the flames spread to nearby vegetation in the 14800 block of Blue Bell Road West, near Wards Ferry Road and Tuolumne Road in Sonora. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews have contained the grass fire at a quarter acre. Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing the house fire as several nearby neighbors were evacuated from their homes and others were given an advisory evacuation notice. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 5:40 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a structure fire where the flames have spread to nearby vegetation.

The fire is in the 14800 block of Blue Bell Road West, near Wards Ferry Road and Tuolumne Road in Sonora. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived on the scene the house had flames shooting out of it and the fire had spread to dry grass nearby with several structures threatened.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that some nearby residents have been evacuated and others were given an advisory notice. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.