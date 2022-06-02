Greeley Hill Man Arrested For Having Dangerous Weapon

Robert Daniel Apodaca View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA – A traffic stop led to a Greely Hill man being arrested after a dangerous weapon was found in his vehicle.

Early in the morning last week, while patrolling around the Montezuma Junction area, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Simms Road in the Chinese Camp area for expired registration. Behind the wheel was 31-year-old Robert Apodaca.

The deputy conducted a record check on Apodaca that revealed he was on Post Community Release Supervision (PRCS). He also had a felony warrant for his arrest. A search of his vehicle turned up a billy club with a metal rod embedded in it.

Apodaca was arrested for possession of a leaded baton and felony warrant. He was placed on $20,000 bail.