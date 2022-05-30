One Person Died And Second Person Rescued In Head-on Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Two large passenger vehicles caught on fire following a head-on crash in San Andreas, and one person died, and the other was heroically rescued.

It happened on Saturday evening on Highway 49 near Gold Strike Road. The CHP reports that an unidentified driver of a 2001 Ford Expedition drifted into the opposing traffic lane and hit a 2014 Dodge Ram truck driven by 57-year-old Rodney Patrick of San Andreas.

The unidentified driver was killed and his Expedition caught on fire.

Patrick was stuck in his truck due to the damage, and arriving CHP Officer Toby Butzler, and other bystanders who pulled over, helped quickly free him from the passenger compartment while his vehicle also became engulfed in flames. Patrick was given life-saving medical care until other emergency personnel arrived. He was then flown to UC Davis to treat major injuries.

The CHP is seeking more information regarding this crash. Anyone who witnessed it, or knows what the unidentified man who died was doing prior to the incident, should call 209-754-3541. The CHP office would also like to thank the citizens who risked harm to help the involved individuals in this crash, adding that their action’s likely saved Patrick’s life.