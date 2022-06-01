Clear
Power Outage In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E Power outage in the Valley Springs-Burson area

Calaveras County, CA — A power outage is impacting over 400 PG&E customers in Calaveras County.

PG&E reports that the lights went out for 425 customers just before 4 p.m. in the Valley Springs and Burson areas. Those without electricity are in the residential area between Highways 12 and 26, along Berkesey and Covey lanes and Quail Oaks Road. A crew is investigating the cause of the outage. The utility gives an estimated repair time of 7:45 p.m.

