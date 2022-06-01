1,500 Without Power Around Sonora And Columbia

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that there were two separate power outages that occurred shortly before 10am, and combined, over 1,500 are without electricity around Sonora and Columbia.

One outage, impacting 1,259 customers, is in the greater Columbia, Yankee Hill and Apple Valley region. Meanwhile, the other, impacting 298 customers, is centered in Sonora. It is impacting areas like Greenley Road, Meyer Hills, parts of Morningstar Drive and the Cabezut Road region.

It is unclear what caused the outages, but PG&E reports that full restoration should come by around 4:15pm.