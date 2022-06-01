California’s Pesticide Program Halted By Judge

California Department of Food and Agriculture View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A California program that sprays pesticides on public and some private lands has been ordered to stop.

Superior Court Judge James Arguelles directed the Department of Food and Agriculture to halt the program because the state has failed to properly notify the public and conduct site-specific environmental reviews, as required by the California Environmental Quality Act. The Department of Food and Agriculture did not immediately comment on the ruling. The state’s Plant Pest Prevention Management Program must now cease operations within two months.

The Associated Press reports that the lawsuit was filed by environmental organizations, along with the city of Berkeley. They stated that over 75 pesticides have been used in the state program.

The Plant Pest and Management Program is designed to prevent the introduction and spread of insect or animal pests, plant diseases and noxious weeds in the state.