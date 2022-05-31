Hiking Is The Only Way To Glacier Point This Season

Glacier Point Road - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Now that Memorial Day weekend has passed, the summer tourism season is in full force.

Visitors to Yosemite will note that Glacier Pass remains closed to vehicle traffic, and it will remain that way through the remainder of the year. It is due to needed road improvements. Park spokesperson Scott Gediman recently told Clarke Broadcasting, “On the one hand it is disappointing for folks not being able to see Glacier Point this year, but on the other hand the road has not had any sort of major work done on it for a long time.”

The existing Glacier Point Road was completed in 1936, and it replaced the original wagon road that was built in 1882.

The only access to Glacier Point this summer is by foot via the Four Mile, Panorama and Pohono Trails, all of which are very strenuous hikes. Hikers will need to stay outside the work zones.

All trailheads along Glacier Point Road are closed. Glacier Point can only be accessed from connecting trails and trailheads outside of the corridor. There are no facilities or services open at Glacier Point, like water and restrooms, and visitors need to “leave no trace.”

After the initial work is completed this summer, the road will be reopened next year, with 30-minute traffic delays likely due to the ongoing work.