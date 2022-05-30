Curtis Creek Water Project Begins Tuesday

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District(TUD) will begin the Curtis Creek Elementary School Water System Consolidation Project this week. The water project will provide Curtis Creek Elementary School with clean drinking water as well as fire flow. Motorists on Standard road will see activity starting on Tuesday and are advised to use caution in the work area. Mozingo Construction, Inc has been hired for this undertaking with work hours taking place between 7 am to 4 pm, Monday-Friday.

The school district received grant funding to install the new water pipeline, the project will involve installing close to 5,535 linear feet of 12-inch portable water pipeline and appurtenances, a 12-inch diameter pipeline is needed to deliver Curtis Creek Elementary School the required fire flow. The project also involves installing seven new fire hydrants along Standard Road, three of which will be converted from raw water to potable water.

The school had been relying on well water which has been seen as inadequate for several years due to issues ranging from water source and storage capacity to water quality and creating a situation where bottled water had to be purchased. The school will continue to buy water until the connection to TUD is complete and operational which is anticipated to take place in early August.

TUD received a California State Water Resources Control Board grant in the amount of $2,281,884 to fund the design, inspection and testing, construction management, and administration of the project.