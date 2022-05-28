Easing Water Woes For Some Calaveras Residents

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received $147,000 to assist over 250 qualified water customers who faced financial hardships during COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it harder for many Californians to pay their bills due to job loss and other hardships. CCWD officials added, “Water agencies generally don’t have the ability to provide direct relief from water and sewer rates, but a unique opportunity was available in this case for those in our communities who have faced financial hardships through this difficult time.”

The new program, created by the State Water Resources Control Board, will provide relief for Californians covering their water debt accrued by residential and commercial customers between March 4, 2020, and June 15, 2021. The funding was applied for in 2021 and staff worked closely with the state water officials to make sure the program guidelines would meet financial and auditing requirements for special districts like CCWD.

The district has also applied for funding to assist with wastewater and additional water customers through California’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development, LIHWAP is a customer-based program where qualified, low-income households can receive a one-time credit of up to $2,000 on their water and wastewater bills. Eligible residents can apply through the community’s local service provider, the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCA).

