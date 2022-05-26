CAL FIRE Stresses Need For Defensible Space

Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE is once again urging Californians to ensure they prepare their homes and property from wildfire. Officials are providing tips to residents to prepare for wildfire by focusing on Defensible Space and Home Hardening retrofits. CAL FIRE Deputy Director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation Chief Daniel Berlant explains.

“Recent wildfires and research have highlighted how the combination of Defensible Space and Home Hardening

retrofitting are essential to improve a home’s chance of surviving a wildfire, It is critical that all Californians take

preparedness steps now, but with Red Flag Warnings already being issued this year, residents need to ensure they use the right tool at the right time to avoid accidentally sparking a wildfire when working around the house.”

CAL FIRE has provided a couple of tips for homeowners that include.

-Use hardscapes like gravel, pavers, concrete, and other noncombustible materials. No combustible bark or mulch.

-Remove all dead and dying weeds, grass, plants, shrubs, trees, branches, and vegetative debris.

-Limit plants in this area to low growing, nonwoody, properly watered, and maintained plants.

-Limit combustible items (outdoor furniture, planters, etc.) on top of decks.

-Replace combustible fencing, gates, and arbors attached to the home with non-combustible alternatives.

-Relocate garbage and recycling bins outside this zone, as well as boats, vehicles, and other combustible items.

