Burson Burglary Foiled By Deputies

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Burson, CA– San Andreas deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress in the 11000 block of Navajo Way in Burson. The person who phoned in the report had noticed several suspicious vehicles at a residence and notified the Sheriff’s Office. After arriving, deputies located Andrea Lynn Tate, 38 years of age, Burson, and Brant Alan Steiger, 45 years of age Valley Springs inside the home. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and a search revealed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Brant Alan Steiger’s clothing.

Steiger told deputies that he was at the residence with the homeowner’s permission. The homeowners were out of town, but deputies contacted them via telephone and confirmed that they had no knowledge of the suspects and were not allowed to be inside the residence.

Brant Alan Steiger was charged with burglary, vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held with the bail of $45,000. Andreas Lynn Tate was charged with burglary, vandalism, and conspiracy to commit a crime. No additional information has been given by law enforcement and the incident is still under investigation.