Vote Centers Opening This Weekend Ahead Of Election

Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be opportunities to vote in person this Memorial Day weekend in Tuolumne County ahead of the June 6 primary election.

A special Vote Center will be open this Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, as well as one at the Main Election Office at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. The hours for both locations will be 8:30am-4:30pm.

Voting will then continue at those locations through Election Day. In addition, Vote Centers will open the weekend of June 4 in Jamestown, Groveland and Twain Harte.

Click here to view a rundown of locations and hours, along with a list of drop boxes for Tuolumne County vote-by-mail ballots.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says around 10-percent of the ballots sent out (around 3,500) have been filled out and returned.

Meanwhile, voting in person is currently an option at the Calaveras County Election Office at 891 Mountain Ranch Road during regular business hours. Additional Vote Centers will start opening on Monday. Click here to view the Calaveras locations and hours of operation. There are plans for Vote Centers in Angels Camp, Valley Springs, Mokelumne Hill and San Andreas.