Vaping: A Call For Action

Tuolumne, CA — A group of Summerville High School students is alerting the community about a concerning increase in student vaping and its unfortunate related impacts.

A new myMotherLode.com blog has been submitted by the Friday Night Live (FNL) Tuolumne Summerville Bears Campus Action Group. It was authored by Anna Hildebrand with contributions from Alissa DeAnda, Audrey Patey, Grey Hildebrand and Valerie Harris.

It highlights a recent survey of students on campus, the mental and physical havoc vaping causes, and a potential solution to curb the problem.

