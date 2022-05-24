Calaveras County Road Improvements Will Cause Traffic Delays

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

San Andreas, AC – Improvements to a roadway that connects San Andreas to the Mountain Ranch area will cause traffic delays for motorists into June.

Calaveras County Public Works relayed that the West Murray Creek Road Repair Project will get underway tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25th. The county has hired T&S West, Inc. out of Stockton to complete the project, which is expected to last through mid-June.

The section of roadway impacted is between San Andreas at Doster Road to Whiskey Slide Road near Mountain Ranch. Construction will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County road officials provided these details regarding the project:

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area as traffic lanes will be reduced to one-lane with the use of flaggers, pilot cars and warning devices.

Due to the narrowness of the roadway, periods of full road closure may be necessary.

Emergency vehicles will be granted access as needed, and the contractor will work with local residents to assist them with work zone closures each day.

Alternate routes are highly recommended during the work hours.

Roadways will be fully opened at the end of each work day.

Further questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.