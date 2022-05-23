Fatal Solo Motorcycle Accident On Highway 4

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– On Sunday, May 22nd at 5:15 pm a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 4 west of Northwood Drive on a Harley Davidson traveling at an unknown speed. For reasons that are not known, he allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway and veer to the right onto the south shoulder of Highway 4. The vehicle continued for a short distance and then overturned. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and struck a tree. The injuries sustained by this crash were fatal.

The use of alcohol and drugs is still under investigation. The driver was wearing a helmet but not a “Department of Transportation” approved piece of headgear.No further details have been released at this time.