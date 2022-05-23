Clear
Update: Vegetation Fire In Jamestown Area

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 12pm: CAL Fire reports that the Algerine Fire is contained at three acres. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Original story posted at 11:50am: Jamestown, CA — Officials are on the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire in the Jamestown area in the 11300 block of Algerine Road.

Air and ground resources are on the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area. Limited details are immediately available. We’ll pass along more info as it becomes available.

  Fire Alert