Tuolumne Man Arrested For Child Endangerment

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man found hiding underneath a bed in his home during a parole search was arrested for child endangerment.

A dual-purpose parole check that included follow-up on two recent burglary cases prompted a search on Saturday just before 1 p.m. at a property on Cedar Street in Tuolumne. During the raid, Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies discovered 26-year-old Dalton Garrett Chase Brown hiding underneath a bed.

The search also uncovered a methamphetamine smoking pipe and a functioning marijuana concentration lab. Others found living at the home were Brown’s girlfriend and her five-year-old daughter. Sheriff’s official detailed, “Based on the child having access to the areas where the contraband and drugs were located, Brown was placed under arrest and the child was taken into protective custody by Tuolumne County Social Services.”

Brown was arrested for felony child endangerment and manufacturing of a controlled substance. Information regarding the two recent burglaries was not released. His bail was set at $50,000.