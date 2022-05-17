Calaveras Fair Leader Giannini Receives State Recognition

Frank Bigelow and Laurie Giannini View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Laurie Giannini, the Calaveras County Fair CEO/Manager has been picked as the Woman of the Year for California’s 5th Assembly District.

It is a very prestigious honor, as the district includes nine counties. In announcing the selection, Assemblyman Frank Bigelow stated that Giannini, “works tirelessly to bring this amazing fair to the life every year. This year’s event is just around the corner, starting May 19.”

Bigelow hosted the 46th annual Capitol Frog Jump last week. Today, a similar event will be held at the Calaveras Government Center during the noon hour.

The four-day fair kicks off with “Kids Day” on Thursday. More information can be found here.