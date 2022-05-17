Clear
78.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Fair Leader Giannini Receives State Recognition

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Frank Bigelow and Laurie Giannini

Frank Bigelow and Laurie Giannini

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Laurie Giannini, the Calaveras County Fair CEO/Manager has been picked as the Woman of the Year for California’s 5th Assembly District.

It is a very prestigious honor, as the district includes nine counties. In announcing the selection, Assemblyman Frank Bigelow stated that Giannini, “works tirelessly to bring this amazing fair to the life every year. This year’s event is just around the corner, starting May 19.”

Bigelow hosted the 46th annual Capitol Frog Jump last week. Today, a similar event will be held at the Calaveras Government Center during the noon hour.

The four-day fair kicks off with “Kids Day” on Thursday. More information can be found here.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 