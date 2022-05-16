Prescribed Burn Will Generate Smoke In Tuolumne

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will be conducting a prescribed burn operation on the Mt. Havalia Vegetation Management Project in Tuolumne County. Smoke from this project will be visible in Tuolumne and the surrounding areas. The stated goal of this prescribed burn is to maintain the Mt. Havalia Fuel Break along the top of the North Fork Tuolumne River Canyon.

The burn will begin on Tuesday, May 16th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Resources assigned to the burn will include fire engines, hand crews, and cooperating agencies.