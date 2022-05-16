Mostly Clear
TC Supervisors Will Review Twain Harte Apartment Project

By B.J. Hansen
Location of Twain Harte Apartment Project

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors will hear an appeal regarding the planning commission’s decision to deny the remodel of a Twain Harte building so that apartment space can be offered.

The existing building is located at 18701 Tiffeni Drive. Click here to view an earlier story detailing why the commission declined to approve a conditional use permit, by a count of 3-4. Tuesday’s board meeting starts at 9am and the apartment building remodel is scheduled for discussion at 1:30pm.

Immediately after, there will be an update on the state of roads in Tuolumne County, and a presentation from the County’s Office of Emergency Services, and Sheriff’s Office, on warning sirens and alert systems.

Earlier in the meeting, there will be a resolution to proclaim today, May 15, as National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

