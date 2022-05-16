Clear
Busy Sunday For Fire Activity

By B.J. Hansen
Fire near shooting range in Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA — There were multiple incidents that kept firefighters busy today.

The most notable fire was a 3.5 acre blaze at a shooting range on Hogan Dam Road in the Valley Springs area that ignited at around 5pm. The forward progress was stopped and the cause of the incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Land Management and CAL Fire.

Officials are also currently mopping up an approximately one acre fire on Tree Lane in West Point that ignited in a wooded area at around 7pm.

There was also a small escaped debris burn that was contained at around four o’clock this afternoon in the Coyote Drive area of Murphys.

