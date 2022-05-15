Prescribed Burn Gets Underway At Calaveras Big Trees

Calaveras Big Trees Prescribed Burn - Photo by Larry England View Photo

Arnold, CA — There is a plume of smoke visible near Highway 4 at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

It is due to a prescribed burn that is starting today. It was actually scheduled to start last week, but there was some new high country snow that prevented it from being ignited. The 250 acre burn started this morning and it is anticipated to continue over the next several days in the North Grove area.

Smoke will continue to be visible near the park and along Highway 4.