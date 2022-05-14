Clear
85.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pro-Choice Rally Held At Sonora’s Courthouse Park

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Pro-choice rally at Sonora's Courthouse Park

Pro-choice rally at Sonora's Courthouse Park

Photo Icon View Photos
Video Icon View Video

Sonora, CA — Protests took place across the country today, including at Sonora’s Courthouse Park, in response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.

The local protest, entitled the “Mother Lode Women’s March for Reproductive Justice,” started at one o’clock and many people were downtown holding signs reading phrases like “My body, my choice,” and “We won’t go back.”

Click on the “view video” box to view a scene of the crowd. Reporter Tracey Petersen also interviewed one the protesters, Krislynn Bowen of Columbia, which you can see by clicking here. 

“Bans off our Bodies” protests were also held today in places like the National Mall in Washington, DC and New York City.

  • Pro-choice rally at Sonora's Courthouse Park
  • Pro-choice rally at Sonora's Courthouse Park
  • Pro-choice rally at Sonora's Courthouse Park
  • Pro choice rally held in Sonora
  • Pro-choice rally at Sonora's Courthouse Park
  • Pro-choice rally at Sonora's Courthouse Park

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 