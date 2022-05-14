Pro-Choice Rally Held At Sonora’s Courthouse Park

Sonora, CA — Protests took place across the country today, including at Sonora’s Courthouse Park, in response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.

The local protest, entitled the “Mother Lode Women’s March for Reproductive Justice,” started at one o’clock and many people were downtown holding signs reading phrases like “My body, my choice,” and “We won’t go back.”

Click on the “view video” box to view a scene of the crowd. Reporter Tracey Petersen also interviewed one the protesters, Krislynn Bowen of Columbia, which you can see by clicking here.

“Bans off our Bodies” protests were also held today in places like the National Mall in Washington, DC and New York City.