Igniting Fire To Protect Giant Sequoias

Prescribed burning in Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Arnold, CA — Snow postponed a prescribed burn slated for this week in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, but crews will try again next week.

Although the burn was called off, the wet weather did allow for some pile burning to take place this week. Around 250 acres sectioned off in units have been prepared for treatment starting Sunday, May 15th in the North Grove area and along Highway 4, conditions permitting.

Closures may include the Grove Overlook Trail, a section of the North Grove Trail, a section of the River Canyon Trail, area fire roads, and the Walter W. Smith Memorial Parkway. Park spokesperson Amber Sprock detailed, “The protection and stewardship of the giant sequoia groves has been a priority to State Parks since the park’s creation. Prescribed burning is one of the tools used by the department for vegetation management to increase the resilience of the forest and promote new giant sequoia growth…It also helps to reduce the chance of a catastrophic wildfire.”

Smoke may be visible in Arnold and along the Highway 4 corridor during the daily burnings. No completion date was given for the burn.