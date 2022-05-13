Bounty Of Fruit, Vegetables And Other Crafts

Crowd at Sonora Farmers Market View Photo

Sonora, CA – Buy directly from farmers, food purveyors and local artisans as this weekend kicks off the 2022 Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market.

It is located in downtown Sonora in the Theall Street parking lot, which is between Stewart and Shepherd streets. This Saturday, May 14th, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., customers can find yummy treats and handcrafted products. The market runs every Saturday at those times through mid-October.

The parking lot is closed to vehicles beginning at 3:30 a.m. so vendors can set up for the event. Sonora Police remind the public that every week, signs will go up in advance, reminding everyone that there will be “No Parking” in that location after 3:30 a.m. They added, “We ask you to plan ahead and park in alternate locations on the evening prior. As a courtesy, we will attempt to locate a phone number for the vehicle owner to move the vehicle, but we must tow vehicles left beyond 3:30 a.m. ”

The market features produce, flowers and plants, along with baked goods, cheese, and other delicious treats. Unique, one-of-a-kind items, like jewelry, can also be found at the market.